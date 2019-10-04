BREAKING: High Court To Review 4th Circ.'s Atlantic Coast Pipeline Ruling

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review the Fourth Circuit's invalidation of the U.S. Forest Service's authorization for the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline, which the agency and the project's developers claimed could stifle East Coast energy infrastructure development. The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will review the Fourth Circuit’s decision to nix authorization for a $7 billion gas pipeline that would run through two national forests. (AP) The Forest Service and Atlantic Coast petitioned the high court in June after the Fourth Circuit said in December that the Forest Service flouted the National Environmental Policy...

