Pa. Judge Reprimanded For Bullying Opponent's Supporters

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judicial ethics panel agreed Friday to formally reprimand a Philadelphia-area judge who was found in violation of conduct rules after he threatened and bullied supporters of an opponent during his reelection campaign four years ago. While recognizing the emotional nature of political contests, the state’s Court of Judicial Discipline said in an opinion that Judge William Maruszczak nonetheless needed to be held accountable following a series of incidents in which he publicly accosted individuals who supported his rival — Goldberg Miller & Rubin senior associate Ian Kingsley — during his 2015 reelection bid. “[Judge] Maruszczak’s misconduct is obviously improper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS