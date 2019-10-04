Dental Board Members Look To Extract Immunity At 11th Circ.

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Members of the Alabama dental examiners' board pushed the Eleventh Circuit Thursday for immunity from a SmileDirectClub lawsuit claiming they conspired to shut the teeth aligner company out of the state. The board members filed a reply brief in their appeal of a ruling that denied them state-action immunity, which shields certain state activity from antitrust laws. The brief pushed back against SmileDirect’s assertions that the appellate court can’t hear the appeal at this stage in the case and that the immunity issue is wholly intertwined with the core allegations. The claims center on an alleged conspiracy to block the company...

