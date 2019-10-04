Catalyst Capital Drops $62M On London Office Building

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Catalyst Capital has purchased a London office property from a joint venture of Kier Property and asset management shop Investec for £50 million ($61.6 million), the companies announced Friday. The deal concerns Kings House, which is located in the Hammersmith neighborhood of London. The property is located at 174 Hammersmith Road, close to the Hammersmith Tube station where the District and Piccadilly lines stop. Brook Green is just north of the building. London-based Catalyst Capital said it bought the property on behalf of a family office, an entity that manages assets for a family. "This high-quality, grade A property has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS