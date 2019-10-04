Legal Practice Just A 'Capitalist Enterprise,' Judge Laments

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge ruling on an attorney fee dispute lamented that the practice of law has been reduced to "just another capitalist enterprise," before deciding that the former attorney in a personal injury case against Verizon was not entitled to a say in the approval of a potential settlement. In an order that was deleted Friday for a "typographical error," according to the judge's chambers, Judge Stephen L. Petrillo said that Gregg Stone, the original attorney for a woman who was paralyzed after she was struck by a falling utility pole, would be entitled to seek compensation for the...

