Pa. High Court Urged To Snub Church's Sex Abuse Appeal

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims a Catholic diocese allowed her to be abused by a priest decades ago and covered it up has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reject the church's appeal of a decision allowing her to challenge the statute of limitations before a jury. Renee Rice said in a brief Wednesday that the lower court had correctly applied new Pennsylvania case law opening the door to civil claims that might otherwise be time-barred, claiming the church was "wildly misconstruing" the opinion in a bid to prevent the new discovery rule standards from unraveling its protection from sex abuse claims....

