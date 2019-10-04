Talc Co. Needn't Fill Asbestos Insurance Gap: Conn. Justices

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's highest court on Friday affirmed that an industrial mineral company doesn't have to chip in for its legal costs for asbestos injury claims during years it was unable to buy insurance, along with other first-of-their-kind rulings, including that "occupational disease" exclusions aren't limited to claims brought by a policyholder's own workers. In a unanimous opinion, the Connecticut Supreme Court affirmed a state appellate panel's March 2017 holdings on four hotly contested issues in Vanderbilt Minerals LLC's dispute with 30 of its insurers over coverage for thousands of asbestos personal injury claims tied to the company's sale of open-pit-mined industrial talc....

