Fed. Circ. Reverses Apotex's PTAB Win On OSI Cancer Drug

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived part of an OSI Pharmaceuticals patent that covers the cancer treatment Tarceva, reversing a decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The court, in a precedential opinion, said the PTAB's January 2018 decision invalidating claims in the patent was not supported by substantial evidence. The board found the claims are obvious in an inter partes review requested by Apotex, which wants to make a generic version of Tarceva. OSI's patent covers the use of erlotinib, the active ingredient in the drug, for treating non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. Writing for the court, Circuit Judge...

