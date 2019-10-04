High Court Gets Back To Work: Employment Cases To Watch

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new term Monday, and while a closely watched LGBT rights case is expected to be the main event for workplace law observers, the high court has plenty of other notable employment cases on the docket. Here, experts look at a handful of pending employment cases attorneys ought to be keeping tabs on. LGBT Bias Cases There is little doubt among employment observers that the big-ticket item on the high court’s docket this term will be its decision in a trio of cases that ask whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects gay...

