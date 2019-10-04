Legalize Pot For Public Health's Sake, State Regulators Say

Law360, New York (October 4, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis regulators from New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut on Friday told attorneys at a cannabis law conference in Manhattan that the vaping crisis was a signal that recreational legalization is an urgent public health issue and explained why state medical programs should be maintained even after adult use is legalized. The three states have medical marijuana programs, but have not yet enacted recreational legalization. When they do — and the regulators told attendees at the International Cannabis Bar Association conference that it is a matter of "when" — the states will need to incorporate lessons learned from so-called adult-use laws in other states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS