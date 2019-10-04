Pa. College Must Face Revived Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday reversed a trial court's decision to toss a negligence suit a woman brought against Albright College after she fell on an icy sidewalk, saying the case was wrongly dismissed under the state's "hills and ridges" doctrine protecting property owners. Judge Eugene B. Strassburger III, writing for the panel, said Malta Lopez developed a factual issue as to whether the icy sidewalk was caused by a natural accumulation of snow or by the melting and refreezing of snow caused by crews plowing and salting the snow after a March 2017 storm. The panel said the trial...

