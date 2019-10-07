Ky. Docs Must Face Suit Over Clinical-Trial Patient’s Cancer

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A woman who developed blood cancer after a kidney transplant clinical trial and her kidney-donor husband can sue a Kentucky hospital and several of its doctors for not clearly informing them of the risks of the experimental procedure, a state appeals court has ruled. Reagan and Hugh Shwab presented enough evidence that doctors may have violated Kentucky’s informed consent laws by failing to tell them about foreseeable complications and giving Reagan Shwab an overlong and confusing consent form, a three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion Friday. The panel reversed a lower court’s decision to grant the hospital and doctors a pretrial...

