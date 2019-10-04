Bacardi, Winn-Dixie Want Out Of 'Grains Of Paradise' Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Bacardi USA Inc. and Winn-Dixie Supermarkets Inc. urged a Florida federal court on Friday to toss a suit claiming they sold a brand of gin "adulterated" with an ingredient called "Grains of Paradise," saying federal regulators explicitly categorize the spice as safe for consumption. Florida resident Uri Marrache, who initially filed his proposed class action in state court in August, sued the defendants under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, citing a statute that forbids liquor makers from "adulterating" their drinks with "grains of paradise." Bacardi's Friday filing, which comes after the company removed the case to federal court in...

