Security Co. Says Rival Infringed TM In False Instagram Profile

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Marksman Security Corp. has accused a rival of infringing its trademarks and committing other anti-competitive offenses by creating a false Instagram page in its name and registering confusingly similar website names that direct consumers to the other company's site. Marksman's complaint, filed Friday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also raises allegations of cybersquatting, unfair competition and false association, misleading advertising and defamation against Deerfield Beach, Florida-based P.G. Security Inc., which does business as Platinum Group Security. The suit says the alleged actions are just the latest attacks directed at Marksman by Platinum and its leaders, whom the suit...

