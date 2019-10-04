Pilgrim's Pride Investor Suit In Chancery Settles For $42.5M

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A $42.5 million settlement is in place to end a minority stockholder derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court against the controlling shareholder of chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. over the $1.3 billion acquisition of an affiliated company, according to documents filed Friday. Under the stipulated settlement, controlling shareholder JBS SA and Pilgrim’s Pride directors named as defendants in the litigation are set to pay the company in return for claims being dismissed. JBS and the directors admit no wrongdoing in the proposed deal, which the court will consider later. “We are pleased with the result and look forward to presenting it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS