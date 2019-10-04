EPA Pledges Biofuel Requirements Boost As Refiners Fume

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it will further boost federal transportation biofuel requirements as President Donald Trump looks to placate angry corn-producing states, but the move already has the petroleum industry crying foul. It's the latest twist in the constant tug-of-war between Big Oil and Big Corn over the EPA's implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard program, which requires refiners to annually blend increasing amounts of renewable fuel into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. The petroleum industry has long wanted the program scrapped, calling it a stealth tax on gasoline that harms refiners, while corn and ethanol producers...

