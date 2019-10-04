Online Rentals Not Like Going To The Library, Maxell Says

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Maxell Ltd. ardently asked the Federal Circuit Friday to throw out a California federal judge's decision invalidating three of its patents for controlling access to online movie and TV show rentals, saying that Fandango Media LLC comparing the technology to taking out books from the library is not valid. Nicole A. Saharsky, co-head of Mayer Brown's Supreme Court and appellate practice, stuck to that line from Maxell Ltd.'s briefs, and the judges showed no inclination to direct the discussion beyond her prepared script. Saharsky insisted that U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford erroneously ruled last year that the patents' time restrictions...

