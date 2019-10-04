GOP Rep. Blasts 'Unthinkable' Fed. Circ. Drive Shaft IP Ruling

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- In a rare move, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday tore into the Federal Circuit's "unthinkable" decision invalidating a patent related to automobile drive shaft technology, calling on Congress to come up with a new patent eligibility test. A day after a split Federal Circuit panel found American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s patent invalid for claiming only a natural law, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., issued a statement lambasting the "flawed" decision for failing to protect the invention. Both the circuit and lower courts "misstated the law several times," Collins said, although he did not elaborate on his...

