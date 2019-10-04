Libra Association Loses PayPal, 1st Co. To Publicly Withdraw

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- PayPal confirmed to Law360 on Friday that it has decided to drop out of the Libra Association, citing its desire to “focus on advancing [its] existing mission.” The decision by the global digital payments provider follows months of intense scrutiny of the Facebook-led digital currency project from regulators and legislators across the globe. A handful of members of the Switzerland-based Libra Association have previously signaled concern over Libra's rollout, with the CEO of Visa in one case distancing the company from the Libra Association, saying in an earnings call that the only agreement the 28 founding members have is a nonbinding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS