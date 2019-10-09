Phelps Dunbar Nabs Baker Donelson Health Care Team

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Phelps Dunbar LLP has nearly doubled the size of its health care practice group in Louisiana with the addition of three partners from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Errol J. King Jr. and Dan Guillory joined Phelps Dunbar in Baton Rouge as health care partner and counsel, respectively, along with associate Katherine C. Mannino, the firm announced last week. They will continue to represent managed care companies in health care litigation, denial of benefits cases, and other cases involving the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act. Craig L. Ceasar rounds out the new team in the firm's New Orleans office,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS