Trump Blocks Uninsured Immigrants From Entering US

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Friday barring immigrants who don't have health insurance or can't prove that they can afford health care from getting visas to enter the country. People applying for an immigrant visa will have to prove they will have health insurance within 30 days of entering the country or have the financial resources to pay for medical costs, or be rejected automatically, according to a White House press release touting the proclamation. The rule will take effect Nov. 3. The proclamation states that the nation's health care system is being strained by the cost of providing medical...

