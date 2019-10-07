Safeway Can't Bump Female Workers' Retirement Age To 65

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM BST) -- Safeway cannot retroactively push female workers' retirement age up to 65 to equal their male colleagues, Europe's top court said Monday, in a decision that the supermarket chain warned could cost it £100 million ($123 million) in pension payouts. European judges ruled that supermarket chain Safeway Ltd. was wrong in raising the age at which female employees can retire because it would not eliminate the discrimination male employees face. (AP) Judges at the European Court of Justice said that Safeway Ltd. was not allowed to raise the age at which female employees can leave from 60 because it would not eliminate the...

