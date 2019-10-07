Ex-Barclays Execs Face Fraud Retrial Over 2008 Qatar Rescue

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 1:43 PM BST) -- Three former Barclays executives appeared at a London court on Monday to face their second trial over how the British bank raised billions of pounds from Qatari investors at the height of the financial crisis to avoid a government bailout. Roger Jenkins, 64, Barclays’ former Middle East head, ex-wealth boss Thomas Kalaris, 63, and Richard Boath, 60, who was the bank’s head of European financial institutions, are charged with fraud following a Serious Fraud Office investigation that dates from 2012. The three men are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation over alleged undisclosed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS