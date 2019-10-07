EU Securities Watchdog Readies For Oct. 31 No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 4:33 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities watchdog said Monday that it has updated its safeguards for market data, information technology systems and databases as it prepares for the possibility that the U.K. will crash out of the bloc without securing a deal or transition period. The European Securities and Markets Authority has issued updated guidance on market data for the bloc’s financial services companies, which takes into account the proposed Brexit date of Oct. 31. The regulator said the Financial Conduct Authority will stop sending it data if there is a no-deal Brexit. The British regulator will also be shut out of the regulator's IT...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS