Justices Turn Away Amazon's Petition In Screening Time Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT) -- A battle over whether Amazon warehouse workers should be paid for time they spend on post-shift security screenings isn’t heading back to the U.S. Supreme Court, after the justices declined Monday the retail giant’s request to take a second look at the case. The suit had already made its way up to the nation’s highest court, which ruled in 2014 that the screening time wasn’t compensable under the FLSA. After the Supreme Court's earlier decision, the workers amended their suit to bring claims under Arizona and Nevada state law. The district court then tossed the case again, but a split Sixth Circuit...

