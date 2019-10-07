EPA Emissions Policy Change Faces Skeptical DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (October 7, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges appeared concerned Monday that a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions regulation would make it easier for polluters to violate national air quality standards, saying it offers little or no guidance to ensure new or modified projects that emit air pollution are properly screened before receiving permits. The policy, announced in a memo last year, streamlined the permit review process for prospective construction projects that won't significantly increase emissions. But during a nearly hourlong hearing Monday, Circuit Judges Merrick Garland and A. Raymond Randolph did not seem convinced by the government's contention that state permitting authorities may...

