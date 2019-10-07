UPMC Says 60K Employees Lack Standing In Data Breach Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 7, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- About 60,000 University of Pittsburgh Medical Center employees whose personal data was hacked have no standing to sue the hospital network in a proposed class action because no one has actually used or abused their stolen data, an attorney for UPMC argued in Pennsylvania state court Monday. John Conti of Dickie McCamey & Chilcote PC, who represents UPMC, said while he wasn’t challenging a subclass of about 780 employees whose personal data was stolen from UPMC in the hack and used to file fraudulent tax returns and collect refunds, the vast majority of employees in the lawsuit based their claim on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS