High Court Won't Hear Charity's Challenge To $34M Tax Bill

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a charity's challenge to its $33.5 million tax bill, turning down an appeal over whether the Internal Revenue Service listed the correct taxable year on the agency's notice to the group. The decision leaves in place a Second Circuit ruling siding with the government's argument that the U.S. Tax Court could did in fact have proper jurisdiction in determining whether Connecticut-based Diebold Foundation Inc. owed millions in taxes under transferee liability law regardless of whether the IRS listed the correct tax year on the notice. The Second Circuit panel last year correctly...

