Monsanto's Final Roundup Trial Of 2019 Called Off Indefinitely

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis judge has indefinitely shelved what was to have been the final trial of 2019 against Monsanto over the alleged cancer-causing properties of the marquee weedkiller Roundup roughly a week before it was to start. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen announced in a two-sentence filing Friday that the Oct. 15 trial of plaintiff Walter Winston had been delayed. Winston, like others in both federal and California multidistrict litigation, claims that Roundup can be injurious to its users. "The parties ... have requested that the court take the trial ... off calendar," the court said, setting a status...

