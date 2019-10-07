High Court Won't Review Hospital's Win In Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether lower courts properly interpreted whistleblower provisions in a federal law requiring emergency rooms to examine any patient seeking treatment when they tossed a nurse's suit claiming a Pennsylvania hospital fired her after she objected to alleged illegal activity. The court denied certiorari to Marie Gillispie, who claimed the Third Circuit took an overly narrow view of the meaning of "report" under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act when it determined she was not protected by the statute's whistleblower provisions because she wasn't the first to report the alleged illegal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS