Justices Won't Hear KPMG's Appeal In Pension Audit Row

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether KPMG LLP can force arbitration in a pair of lawsuits accusing the accounting firm of bungling its audit of Singing River Health System so badly that the hospital system ended up underfunding its pension plan by $150 million. The high court's rejection of KPMG's petition for review of two Mississippi Supreme Court decisions on Monday left intact rulings that held the disputes must be heard in court, not arbitration. KPMG asked the U.S. Supreme Court in April to reverse the Mississippi high court's rulings, which came down in October 2018...

