Justices Won't Probe Arbitrator's Labor Contract Tweak

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a mining company’s challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision letting an arbitrator rewrite part of its collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers, despite contract language barring arbitrators from making such tweaks. Mining company ASARCO LLC had asked the Supreme Court to review the circuit court’s ruling, which said the company gave up any right it had to argue the arbitrator flouted the CBA’s “no-add provision,” and that the arbitrator’s decision to fix what he saw as a flaw in the contract was otherwise justified. ASARCO's cert petition framed the Ninth Circuit as...

