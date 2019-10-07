Houston Nonprofit Sues Ex-Pres. Over $2M Kickback Scheme

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based nonprofit has accused its former president, who is now in prison for tax evasion, of using his ties to the foundation to secure lucrative contracts for companies that would then pay him kickbacks, saying he owes the group more than $3 million in damages. The Laura and John Arnold Foundation claims in a Harris County District Court suit filed Friday afternoon that its highly paid former president Denis Calabrese committed fraud and breached his employment contract and his fiduciary duty to the organization. Calabrese allegedly collected more than $2 million in kickbacks from contractors for the foundation that he allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS