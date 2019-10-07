Enviros Want DC Review Of 'Once In, Always In' Panel Ruling

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists and California have asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider a split panel ruling that courts can't review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency memorandum rescinding its "once in, always in" air pollution permitting policy. The panel determined that the EPA memo isn't a final agency action that can be reviewed by the courts. But in a request for en banc rehearing, California and groups including the Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project argued that the panel majority wrongly focused on whether a permit was revoked or amended in the January 2018 memo issued by former EPA air chief Bill Wehrum. ...

