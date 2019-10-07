High Court Won't Consider 4th Circ.'s Sex Gossip Bias Ruling

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Fourth Circuit decision allowing a fired female warehouse manager to move forward with claims of sex discrimination against her former employer based on allegations that a high-ranking superior and others spread a rumor that she slept with her boss to get a promotion. Reema Consulting Services Inc. asked the high court to hear the case in May, after the Fourth Circuit revived Evangeline Parker's Title VII suit claiming that she was subjected to a hostile work environment because of her sex and retaliated against for complaining about the bias. The Fourth Circuit said in...

