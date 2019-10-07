Nutrition Food Biz Joins Pipeline With Potential $525M IPO

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Guided by Lewis Rice LLC and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, BellRing Brands, a nutrition food-maker spinning out of Post Holdings, on Monday set a price range for a potential $525 million initial public offering. St. Louis-based BellRing Brands Inc. plans to offer 30 million shares priced between $16 and $19, raising $525 million at midpoint. The IPO will price on Oct. 16, according to the New York Stock Exchange. BellRing makes and sells nutrition bars including Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, plus shakes and powders. The company said it will use IPO proceeds to repay a bridge loan and...

