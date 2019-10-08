PTAB Will Review 4 NuCurrent Patents, Despite Forum Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to take up Samsung's challenge to four NuCurrent patents tied to wireless power technology, finding related litigation in New York doesn't foreclose the PTAB's right to conduct a review. Between Sept. 25 and Monday, the PTAB agreed to review claims from four patents to see if they were obvious, or in two cases, anticipated. In each case, the board shot down NuCurrent Inc.'s arguments that a fight over how to interpret a forum selection clause in district court barred Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. from going to the PTAB. Samsung and NuCurrent at one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS