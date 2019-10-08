FTC Chief Trial Atty Joins Hogan Lovells’ Antitrust Group

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- After four years at the Federal Trade Commission, the agency’s former chief trial attorney has decamped for Hogan Lovells to put his government experience to work in private practice. Charles A. Loughlin, who previously logged nearly two decades at the now-shuttered global law firm Howrey LLP followed by several years at Baker Botts LLP, returned to private practice Monday as a partner in Hogan Lovells’ antitrust, competition and economic regulation group in Washington, D.C. Before becoming the FTC’s top litigator, Loughlin devoted much of his time to private antitrust litigation, specializing in defending against class action cases, and he told Law360...

