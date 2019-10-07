Anheuser-Busch Facing Import Ban For Infringing Heineken IP

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An International Trade Commission judge is recommending that Anheuser-Busch InBev be banned from importing a particular beverage-dispensing system that infringes a Heineken patent. In a 216-page ruling unsealed Friday, Administrative Law judge MaryJoan McNamara said ABI is infringing Heineken's patent with its Nova system imports, in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act. She recommended that the ITC issue limited exclusion and cease-and-desist orders barring infringing imports. ABI's Stella Artois Nova is a disposable drink dispenser that aims to keep beer fresh. It allows for a draught beer "without investing in a full-scale tap system," according to ABI's website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS