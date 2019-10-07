Union Election Rule Changes May Be Near, NLRB Chief Says

Law360, New York (October 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board chairman John Ring on Monday hinted that an anticipated overhaul of parts of an Obama-era rule governing union election procedures is in the works, while also declining to offer a time frame for when the agency’s proposed joint employer rule may be finalized. Ring’s comments came at Epstein Becker Green’s annual Workforce Management Briefing in Manhattan, an event that brings the firm’s attorneys together with numerous human resources representatives and in-house counsel. A portion of Ring’s prepared remarks were dedicated to touting the NLRB’s recent ventures into rulemaking — a process he has advocated for since he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS