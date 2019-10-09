Ropes & Gray Adds Willkie Finance Duo In New York

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has announced that a pair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP finance partners have joined the firm’s New York City office. Restructuring finance specialist Leonard Klingbaum and acquisition and refinancing specialist Andrea Hwang have joined the firm’s finance practice, bringing “deep complementary experience” in financing issues, Ropes & Gray said Monday. “Both Leonard and Andrea excel at handling complicated financing transactions,” said finance practice co-chair Stefanie Birkmann. “Their experience is a natural fit for our clients, including the private investment firms and direct lenders, financial institutions and companies that our team already guides through complex financings, restructurings...

