4 Ways Conn. Justices Set Precedent On Asbestos Coverage

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Insurers in Connecticut may find themselves shouldering greater costs to defend asbestos injury claims after a precedential state Supreme Court ruling on Friday, but they could see some relief thanks to a holding that makes it easier for carriers to invoke so-called occupational disease exclusions to deny coverage. Here, Law360 looks at four questions the state justices answered in Vanderbilt Minerals LLC's massive coverage dispute with its insurers. When Is Coverage Triggered? The litigation dates back more than a decade and concerns Vanderbilt's efforts to secure coverage from 30 insurers for its costs to defend and settle scores of claims filed by people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS