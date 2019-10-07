Insurer Marsh Seeks 'Final' Asbestos Ruling In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (October 7, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A law firm seeking damages against the insurer of a defunct asbestos company has missed its chance to pursue claims outside of a massive asbestos claim trust established decades ago, the insurance broker Marsh told the Second Circuit Monday. Marsh USA Inc. said The Bogdan Law Firm, serving as counsel for the estate of Salvador Parra Jr., not only lacked standing to represent the former asbestos insulator but also could not use due process claims to avoid directing its claims to the trust with arguments that the man had been poorly represented in the trust negotiations in the 1980s. Even as...

