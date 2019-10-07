NY Investment Manager Admits To $115.5M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New York investment manager has copped to his role in a $115.5 million Ponzi scheme in which at least a thousand investors were conned into investing in businesses that had little to no operations, prosecutors said Monday. Perry Santillo, 39, last week pled guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy before a Rochester, New York, federal judge and has agreed to admit to another mail fraud charge pending against him in Pennsylvania federal court. According to the government, Santillo and others solicited investments in a variety of entities they controlled, including purported financial services and real estate developer First Nationle Solution LLC,...

