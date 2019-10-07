USPTO To Revise Patent Term Rules After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is planning to revise its rules limiting the amount of time added to the life of patents to account for delays during examination in light of a Federal Circuit ruling that said the agency’s current policies “unfairly penalize applicants.” In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the USPTO said that it is making a number of revisions to its rules on “patent term adjustment,” which lengthens the term of a patent to make up for delays during prosecution, and how the agency reduces the amount of adjustment available to an applicant. The USPTO can adjust a patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS