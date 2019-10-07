Feds Want To Pull Bond For Owner Of Gene Testing Lab

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say a man accused of health care fraud at his genetic testing labs should stay behind bars pending trial, pushing back on a judge's observation that the government seemed bent on "pre-punishing" him. Khalid Satary, owner of Clio Labs in Georgia, Performance Labs in Oklahoma and Lazarus Services in Louisiana, was indicted in September. Prosecutors say he paid kickbacks to patient recruiters to find Medicare participants to undergo unnecessary cancer screenings and doctors who would sign off on the tests. Satary surrendered Sept. 30 and pled not guilty Friday, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Wells Roby ordered him released...

