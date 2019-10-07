Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical Co. Beats Claims Kid's Health Costs Got Dad Fired

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday tossed a former general manager’s suit claiming a durable medical equipment provider fired him because his daughter’s cystic fibrosis medication was too expensive, ruling that he didn’t show the company hadn’t terminated him for poor performance.

U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves in his order granted Bluegrass Oxygen Inc. summary judgment in Dennis Rider’s July 2018 suit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Kentucky state law.

Though Rider pointed to alleged statements from the majority owner of BGO and the company’s human resources officer about the costliness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®