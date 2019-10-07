Medical Co. Beats Claims Kid's Health Costs Got Dad Fired

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday tossed a former general manager’s suit claiming a durable medical equipment provider fired him because his daughter’s cystic fibrosis medication was too expensive, ruling that he didn’t show the company hadn’t terminated him for poor performance. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves in his order granted Bluegrass Oxygen Inc. summary judgment in Dennis Rider’s July 2018 suit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Kentucky state law. Though Rider pointed to alleged statements from the majority owner of BGO and the company’s human resources officer about the costliness...

