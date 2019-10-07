9th Circ. Won't Reverse Walmart Worker's Age Bias Loss

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a former Walmart worker's suit claiming the retail giant fired him because of his age then defamed him by pinning the termination on an "integrity issue," but said the ex-worker shouldn't have been left on the hook for costs Walmart incurred defending the case. A three-member panel said a lower court properly granted Walmart Inc. summary judgment over Warren Mauran's claims that managers' references to him as an "old man" and "gramps" amounted to a violation of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, saying he couldn't overcome Walmart's claim that the decision to let...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS