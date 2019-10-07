Wildfire Victims Say PG&E’s Ch. 11 Plan Won't Cut It

Law360, San Francisco (October 7, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s Chapter 11 reorganization plan won't make Northern California wildfire victims whole again, their attorneys told a U.S. bankruptcy judge Monday, urging him to terminate PG&E's exclusivity period to allow them to move ahead with an alternative plan that caps liabilities $6 billion higher than PG&E's proposal. PG&E and its creditors battled Monday in U.S. bankruptcy court, with wildfire victims and bondholders teaming up to fight against the reorganization plan the utility announced last month. PG&E bondholders have proposed a plan that would cap PG&E wildfire liabilities at $14.5 billion, which is $6 billion greater than what PG&E has...

