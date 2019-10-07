Avenue Stores' $17M Ch. 11 Sale Wins Approval In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (October 7, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Avenue Stores Inc. received court approval Monday in Delaware for a $17.2 million sale of its e-commerce assets after a 10-hour auction pumped the purchase price for the property by more than 70%. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Robert S. Brady of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said eight rounds of bidding resulted in an increase in the purchase price that saw stalking horse bidder City Chic Collective USA Inc. best its own $10 million baseline offer with the $17.2 million winning bid. The bid consists of $16.5 million in cash and the assumption of $700,000...

